Naomi Greenfield Singer passed away on Dec. 10, 2021.
She was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Akron to Julius and Anne Greenfield. Naomi is survived by Edwin, her husband of 68 glorious years; their three children, Harry (Geri Smith) Singer, Phillip (Ann) Singer and Diane (Jeffrey Ehrbar) Singer; along with grandchildren, Julia (Max Doolittle) Singer, Ryan Singer, Miriam (Derrick) Schmitz, Deborah (Matthew Wargo) Singer, Gregory Singer, Reid (James Werner) Singer and Eli Ehrbar; her sister, Laura G. Berick; and eight nieces and nephews.
Naomi was a proud native of the city of Akron where her father was the chief photographer at the Akron Beacon Journal. She graduated from Buchtel High School, attended The Ohio State University and later completed her degree at Ursuline College. She was a member of Temple Israel in Akron, Oheb Shalom Temple in Sandusky and Temple Tifereth Israel in Cleveland.
Naomi brought her energetic, enthusiastic and caring personality to everything she did. Throughout her life, she was involved in numerous board and volunteer endeavors, including Urban Community School, The Cleveland Orchestra, Julie Billiart School, University Hospitals, Montefiore and the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Naomi traveled extensively and was one of the first U.S. citizens to travel to China. She enjoyed tennis, reading, and gardening, and was a fabulous cook.
Along with Ed, she especially enjoyed their extended stays in France and England and many trips, domestic and foreign, with grandchildren. Above all, she was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. Naomi made friends everywhere she went and she actively maintained those friendships. Her friendships were global, including those made during Naomi and Ed’s unplanned stay in Newfoundland in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Eileen Beth. The family would like to extend its thanks to Betty Walck, Eva Anders, and the other caregivers who lovingly helped care for Naomi during the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Menorah Park Foundation or the Naomi Singer Pediatric Contact Lens Fund at University Hospitals.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., in Beachwood. Interment Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 by going to The Temple’s website, TTTI.org, select live stream and then select chapel.