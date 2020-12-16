Dr. Clive Sinoff M.D., 70, passed away from pancreatic cancer Dec. 6, 2020, at home in Beachwood. He faced the diagnosis, treatments and relentless disease progression with fortitude and dignity.
His family was No. 1 in his world. He was Aletta’s beloved husband and best friend for 42 years; devoted father of Leon (Lyndsey Manor) and Alan; cherished brother of Dr. Gary Sinoff (Livia Sinoff, of blessed memory) of Haifa, Israel; and devoted son to his parents, Sam and Esme Sinoff, both of blessed memory. He was loved by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Doreen and Richard Wunsh of Kibbutz Tzora, Israel, and Aura and Mannie Kagan of Toronto; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he treasured.
Clive was a compassionate physician whose career in clinical practice spanned 46 years as an oncologist and later an internist in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. He will be remembered by countless patients, colleagues and dear friends.
Private graveside services were held at Zion Memorial Park. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in Clive’s memory are suggested to Congregation Shaarey Tivkah, Hospice of the Western Reserve or daradocs.org.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.