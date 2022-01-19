Nancy Slate (nee Stein), 73, of Columbus, passed away Jan. 10, 2022.
Born May 26, 1948, to Florence and Harold Stein in Ashtabula, Nancy graduated from The Rayen School in Youngstown in 1966. She attended Indiana University and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1970 with a degree in education. She held various teaching positions in Youngstown, including teaching preschool at the Youngstown JCC.
A member of Temple El Emeth in Youngstown, Nancy loved reading, art and travel. She lived in Thailand with her husband, Richard, for nine months on an air force base during the Vietnam War. Nancy was a consummate list maker and organizer, and always ready with hors d’ouvres and wine for last minute guests. She considered her friends her “chosen family,” showering them with love.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard; children, Jennifer Slate (Jon Grischkan) of Bexley and Andy (Jayme) Slate of Chicago; grandchildren, Noah and Kate Grischkan, and Asher and Dylan Slate; siblings, Marcy Stein of Seattle, Wash., and Robert (Michele) Stein of Pittsburgh. She was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Harold.
Funeral services were held graveside on Jan. 13 at Anshe Emeth Cemetery.
Donations in loving memory of Nancy can be made to the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University.