Florence Kesselman Slavick (nee Rose), 96, resident of Glendale, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 16, 2021, after complications from a fall.
Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was born in Cleveland, on May 29, 1924, to I.S. Rose and Tillie Rose, and attended University of Wisconsin where she met her first husband, Morton Kesselman. She was the devoted sister to brothers, Earl and Norton Rose and sister-in-law to Rita and Dr. Eli Gecht, Muriel and Edward Levin, Ruth and Marvin Silver, all of Milwaukee and all deceased.
At age 20, she moved to Kesselman’s home city of Milwaukee, where she resided for the next 76 years. She was married to Kesselman for 28 years and in 1984, 12 years after his death, she married Monroe Slavick of Milwaukee, who predeceased her in 2008. She was the proud mother of sons Howard (Niki) of Prescott, Ariz., Lee of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and John (Georgine) of Mequon, Wis., grandmother of their children Lindsay, Robin and Beth, and great-grandmother of Eleanor Paquin and Rowan Lees. She was the proud stepmother of Harris (Skip) Slavick (Linda) of Vineland, N.J., and Marjorie Frank of Brooklyn, N.Y., grandmother of their children, Adam (Kathleen) Frank, Benjamin Frank (Austen Kassinger), Jason (Tamar) Slavick, and Karen Slavick-Lennard, and great-grandmother of their children, Quincy Frank, Calvin Frank, Teddy Kassinger Frank and Hannah Lennard.
Private interment. Memorial contributions are suggested to Congregation Shalom in Fox Point, Wis. (cong-shalom.org), American Cancer Society, (donate3.cancer.org), or Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org).
For a more complete obituary, please see blanegoodmanfunerals.com.