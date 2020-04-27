Ada Slavin (nee Zeid), beloved wife of the late Manuel. Loving mother of Diane (William) Rubinstein, Sharon (Bruce) Epstein. Stepmother of Jeffrey (Suzanne) Slavin, Cynthia Lakas, Neil Slavin and Richard Slavin. Devoted grandmother of Jason and Michael (Lisa) Rubinstein, Mitchell (Meagen) Epstein, Bonnie (Jeremy Shapiro-Barr) Epstein. Eileen Slavin, Jonathan Slavin, Michael Slavin and Daniel Slavin. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Leonard (Karen) Zeid.
Private family graveside services will be held April 28 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park's COVID-19 Emergency Fund, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.