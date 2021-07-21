Sondra “Sandy” Slessinger, beloved wife of the late Bud, passed away peacefully July 19, 2021, in Naples, Fla.
Sandy was also the adoring mother of Michael Slessinger of Naples and Laurie (Paul) Jendre of Medina. Being a mother was her greatest joy.
Sandy was born Nov. 25, 1927, in Patterson, N.J. She went to The Ohio State University, where she met her one and only, Bud. They lived their splendid life in Shaker Heights and later moved to Naples. Sandy enjoyed her life immensely while playing tennis and watching Bud play in tennis tournaments.
Her delight of meeting people was a special quality felt by all.
She will be deeply missed.