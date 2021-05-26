It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful daughter, Celeste Slomovitz.
She is survived by her mother, Dawna Ogle; father and stepmother, Bryan and Rachel Slomovitz; maternal grandmother, Jane Ogle; paternal grandparents, Rick and Denise Slomovitz; paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Slomovitz; sister, Kennedy Slomovitz; brothers, Chase Byczynski and Tanner Slomovitz; stepsister, Julia Stotter; boyfriend, Kevin Gramago; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. We all loved her dearly. May her memory be a blessing.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, James Ogle; maternal aunt, Debra Ogle; paternal great-grandparents, Steven Slomovitz, and Bernard and Gertrude Sherman.
A celebration of Life service will be held at 9:30 a.m. May 30 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends and family following services May 30 at the Slomovitz residence, 7681 Birchmont Drive in Chagrin Falls.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to the Cleveland Animal Protective League (donatenow.networkforgood.org).