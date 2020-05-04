Carol J. Small (nee Weinberg), age 91, passed away May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of William (Shelly) Small, Susan (Dennis) Lieberman and John (Theresa) Small. Devoted grandmother of Hallie Lieberman, Alec, Anya and Aaron Small. Dear sister of the late Robert and Jon Weinberg.
Family graveside services will be held May 5 at the Mayfield Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to InMotion, the Montefiore Foundation or Planned Parenthood.