Dorothea Eva Small, beloved wife of Aaron (deceased); devoted and loved mother of Miriam (deceased) and Edward (Debra); cherished grandmother of Joshua, Avi, Arielle, Eva and Tori.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. May 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery (Zemach Zedek Section).
The family will receive friends at 24210 Deptford Drive in Beachwood. The shiva times are as follows: 2 to 5 p.m. May 7; 9:30 to 11 p.m. May 8; 7:30 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. May 9 through May 12. Shacharit will be at 7:30 a.m. May 9 through May 13 and mincha will be at 8 p.m. May 9 through May 12.
Contributions are suggested to Beth El The Heights Synagogue, Zemach Zedek and Jewish Sacred Society of Cleveland. To view services remotely: go to bkbmc.com, open “Obituaries," then “Dorothea Small” notice; click “livestream link” at bottom of page.