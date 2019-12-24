Heddy Small (nee Stern), a Holocaust survivor, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 97, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ungvar, Czechoslovakia (now Uzchorod, Ukraine), she came to the United States with her late husband, Joseph, and son, Michael, in 1950 from a displaced persons camp in Italy.
Simply known as “Bubbe” to all, her family was her life. She instilled in her family the values and importance of community and love of one another.
A lifelong member of Green Road Synagogue, as well as a supporter of many local, national and state of Israel institutions.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Michael (Gaye) Small, Marian (Murray) Veroff, Steve (Amy) Small and the late Joyce Small. Devoted grandmother of Adam Small, Danny (Jillian) Small, Brian Small (deceased), Josh Small, Jeffrey Small, Rebecca Small, Julie (Galen Thompson) Veroff, Daniel (Danielle) Veroff, Alex (Jillian Rothschild) Small, Melanie (Marc Ashed, fiance) Small and Elliott Small. Great-grandmother of Oliver and Ellie. Dear sister of the late Ludwig, Eugene and Mordechai Stern.
Services were held Dec. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Zion Memorial Park.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Survivors Initiative c/o the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or Waxman Chabad Center.