Barbara C. Smith (nee Kline). Loving wife of Marvin J. Smith. Loving mother of David (Lisa) Smith and the late Steven Smith. Devoted grandmother of Jeffrey Smith, Ashlee (Ryan) Dolak, Erika (Jared) Atkins, Lindsey (Jordan) Freireich, Andrew Smith, Bradley Smith, Justin Smith and Ryan Smith. Great-grandmother of Trent, Ava, Lacey, Cooper and Mason. Dear sister of Ronald (Sheila) Kline.
Private family graveside services were held Nov. 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Cleveland Chapter or the American Cancer Society.
Friends who wish may view the service on YouTube (enter “Barbara C. Smith Funeral Service”).