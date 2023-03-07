H. Bernard Smith, 94, of Beachwood, passed away on March 6, 2023.
Beloved husband of Edith; father of Devorah, PhD (Joseph Leva) and Jonathan, PhD (Leena); adoring grandfather of Aaron, Ariel and Ilana Leva, and Kai and Ari Smith; deceased brother of Rabbi Joseph Smith and deceased sister, Anita Eisenbach.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., proud graduate of the City College of New York, attended four years of the Seminary College of Jewish Studies, Jewish Theological seminary. Served honorably in the Korean War, came to Cleveland 1952 and graduated Case Western Reserve University with a master’s degree in social work. Worked Jewish Children’s Bureau/Bellefaire, the Family Services Association (now Center for Families and Children) and the Welfare Federation (now Center for Community Solutions).
Under President Kennedy’s bold new approach to community based mental health services, Mr. Smith worked with a citizen’s committee to develop the mental health plans for Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Upon its completion, he surveyed legislation in other states and with the Ohio Legislative Services Commission helped write legislation that established community mental health boards. Then, he served as the executive director of the Cuyahoga County Community Mental Health Boards for 10 years, during which time he planned, developed and funded with federal, state and county entities to fund new outpatient, residential, clinical and rehabilitation services for emotionally troubled and mentally ill persons.
In 1978, he moved to the Washington, D.C., area and became the first director of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), a newly formed family self-help support, education and advocacy organization on behalf of individuals with serious mental illnesses. He organized and provided testimonies before U.S. Congressional committees, the National Institute of Health and helped grow NAMI affiliates into the most potent mental health lobbying and support group at national, state and local levels.
After four and a half years, Mr. Smith returned to his clinical practice as a psychotherapist in McLean, Va., where he then resided with his wife. They returned to the Cleveland area in 2003.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 10 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to NAMI (namiohio.org/donate/) or The Temple-Tifereth Israel (ttti.org/giving/).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.