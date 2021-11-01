Harold Smith, 96, of Beachwood, passed away Oct. 29, 2021.
A lifelong member of the Cleveland Jewish community, Harold was born Dec. 30, 1924. He graduated from Glenville High School and Fenn College. Serving in the Marines during World War II, Harold participated in landings on Okinawa, Japan, Guadalcanal in the South Pacific Islands and Bougainville in Papua New Guinea. He later became the long-time bookkeeper at Jacobson’s Clothing Store.
Harold is survived by his children, Dr. Louis (Susan) Smith and Geri Smith (Harry Singer); grandchildren, Alison Smith, Ashlee Laeisure, Miriam (Derrick) Schmitz, Deborah Singer (Matthew Wargo) and Reid Singer (Jamie Werner); and great-granddaughter, Brylee Laeisure. He was also a cherished uncle to many. He was predeceased by his parents, Alton “Alex” and Lillian (nee Blackman) Smith; his wife of 67 years, Shirley Smith (nee Silverman); and brother, Gerald P. Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Burial is at Mount Olive Cemetery. Visitors will be received from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights. Family is requesting people attending the service or receiving hours to please wear masks and be vaccinated.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it at by going to bkbmc.com at 11 a.m. Nov. 4. Go to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Harold Smith, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live steam.
In honor of Harold, donations can be made to Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 (menorahpark.org).