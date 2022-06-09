Stanley Smith, beloved husband of Joy (nee Berger). Loving father of Eric (Deanna), Stephen (Orit), Stuart (Toby), and the late Brian Smith and Adam Smith. Devoted grandfather of nine. Dear brother of the late Malveen Malik.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. June 10 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family will observe shiva following services until 4 p.m. June 10, on June 11 following Shabbat, and until 10 a.m. June 12 at the Katz residence, 2425 Brian Drive in Beachwood.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view a recording starting June 12 on YouTube by searching "Stanley Smith Funeral Services."
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.