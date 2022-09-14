Alice Smollin, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Smollin; devoted mother of Eric Smollin and Michelle Julian; cherished grandmother of Louie And Nicky Julian; dear aunt of Marcy Young (Ira); loving sister of Ruthie Bernstein (deceased). She passed away Sept. 13, 2022.
Alice was the best mother and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.
Private family services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663195492208128
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (J.W.V. section).
No visitation.
Family suggests contributions to the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Smollin family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.