Robert A. Smollin, dearly beloved husband of Alice; devoted father of Eric Smollin and Michelle Julian: cherished grandfather of Nicky and Louie Julian; dear brother of Richard and Allen.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Robert was an usher and was very active in the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Brotherhood. He loved his family.
A private family funeral service will be held at noon Jan. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with a burials at Mount Olive Cemetery.
To view the service at noon Jan. 18, please visit bkbmc.com, search for Robert’s obituary and click the “JOIN LIVESTREAM” button below.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Brotherhood.