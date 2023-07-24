Jeanne Blonder Snitz (nee Stein), 97, of Beachwood passed away July 22, 2023.
She was the loving mother of Sandra Rosenthal (Benno), Susan Ball (Edward) and H Bruce Blonder (Stephen Blonder-Adams). She was the devoted grandmother of Jennifer Krainess (Jonathan), Brian Ball (Wren) and Lindsey Ball (Jonathan Warshauer). She is also survived by her sister, Judith (Leon) Neiman, seven great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren as well as her niece and nephews.
Jeanne was born to Isadore and Eleanor Stein and grew up in Marion. With a keen interest in fashion photography, Jeanne was an accomplished photographer creating portfolios for fashion models. She left that profession to marry her beloved Bernard “Bernie” Blonder.
Together they built a life in Cleveland where Bernie, who passed away in 1978, served as President of U.S. Refining Co. and Blonder Wallpaper and Paint Stores. They raised three children in Shaker Heights, had a wide circle of friends and gave generously to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Jeanne was active in a number of Jewish organizations and volunteered as a patient representative at Mt. Sinai Hospital.
Jeanne delighted in spending time with her grandchildren. She was a resident of Wiggins Place where she enjoyed the friendships she formed there and the many activities provided. She particularly looked forward to her weekly bridge games. Jeanne will be greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. July 26 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Sandra and Benno Rosenthal, 25423 Cardington Drive in Beachwood. Friends may contribute to Park Synagogue, the Cleveland Food Bank or the charity of your choice.
