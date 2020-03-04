Barbara B. Sobel (née Bainder), 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Sobel; devoted mother of Michael, David and Susan (Ronald) Lehman. Cherished grandmother of Yaakov, Louis, Jamie, Jennifer, Stevan and Patty; and great-grandmother of six.
Barbara was raised In Baltimore and met Robert at the University of Wisconsin. She married Robert in 1948 and graduated Flora Stone Mather College (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1949. She was a past president of NCJW/Cleveland from 1967-69. Barbara was an avid golfer and bridge player and was a long time member of Beechmont Country Club.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. March 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 5:30 p.m. March 6 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Donations can be made to NCJW/Cleveland or the Humane Society of Cleveland. Special thanks to Menorah Park and Visiting Angels for their care.