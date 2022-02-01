Irwin M. Sobul, beloved husband of Rena L. (nee Drubo). Loving father of Michael (Lori-deceased) Sobul, Peggy Sobul and Jeffrey (Christina) Sobul. Devoted grandfather of Sam and Hannah. Brother of Roberta Kalman.
Private family services were held. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Sylvia Drubo Toy Fund c/o Rainbow Babies Children's Hospital 2101 Adelbert Rd. Cleveland, Oh. 44106.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.