Hy Sockel, age 73, of Cleveland Hts, was born July 25, 1948 in Ashtabula, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022.
Beloved husband of Sally Sockel (nee Franz); devoted father of Bryan (Jessica) Sockel of Dallas, Stephanie Sockel of San Francisco, Leah R. Sockel (deceased) and step-father of Barbara Rosenfeld; loving grandfather of Emma Sockel; dear brother of Sandra Leiber, Jon (Diane) Sockel, Tom Sockel and Rick (Doreen) Sockel.
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Rd, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118 on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m.
To view this service starting at 11 a.m. Monday please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1643846741164232.
Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Rd, Bedford Heights, Ohio 44146.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Sockel family.