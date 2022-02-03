Hy Sockel, age 73, of Cleveland Hts, was born July 25, 1948 in Ashtabula, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022.

Beloved husband of Sally Sockel (nee Franz); devoted father of Bryan (Jessica) Sockel of Dallas, Stephanie Sockel of San Francisco, Leah R. Sockel (deceased) and step-father of Barbara Rosenfeld; loving grandfather of Emma Sockel; dear brother of Sandra Leiber, Jon (Diane) Sockel, Tom Sockel and Rick (Doreen) Sockel.

Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Rd, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118 on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m.

To view this service starting at 11 a.m. Monday please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1643846741164232.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Rd, Bedford Heights, Ohio 44146.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Sockel family.

Tags