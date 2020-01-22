Dr. Alan Jay Sogg passed away in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2020. He was predeceased by 10 years by his favorite pair of Sperry leather docksiders, but only death and cremation could separate Alan from those shoes. He knew what he liked.
Born in 1931 to Jack and Atha (Minsky) Sogg of Shaker Heights, Alan attended Shaker Heights High School and Miami University in Oxford. He received a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Cincinnati.
From 1958 through 1961, he served in the US Army Medical Corps, principally stationed in Landstuhl and Frankfurt, Germany, attaining the rank of captain. Much to Alan’s delight, Germany borders the country of France, and he and his wife Judy traveled to Paris whenever possible. This fostered a lifelong love of many things French: food, wine, Edith Piaf and very stinky cheese.
Unable to remain in Paris after his honorable discharge from military service, Alan completed his residency in otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose and throat surgery) at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
In 1966, he returned to Cleveland, where he spent 30 years in private practice and 45 years being tortured by his beloved Cleveland Browns. Torture continued off-site once Alan and Judy moved from Cleveland to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2011. Alan specialized in sinus surgery and had a distinguished career, helping countless patients, teaching, and earning the recognition of his peers through honors, awards and election to multiple professional societies.
He had diverse talents and interests. At 15, Alan visited Santa Fe, N.M., and his love for his friends there and the region endured, along with an unfortunate fondness for Piñon-scented incense and Southwestern-inspired shirts. He loved art and was an excellent, self-taught painter, producing oils of scenes from Europe and the southwest. Alan adored his four soft coated wheaten terriers, whom he mourned until the end.
As a born and bred Cleveland sports fan, Alan was grateful to LeBron James for the 2016 championship, without which it would have been a whole lot of ugly since Jim Brown’s retirement in 1966.
Books were a huge part of Alan’s life. He loved the Rowfant Club, the bibliophilic society in downtown Cleveland where he had served as president. He always remained delighted with the English language, history, Shakespeare and any well-turned phrase. He was an outstanding cook and enjoyed nothing more than food and drink with friends and family. So many gatherings over the years — indeed much of his life — gravitated around the dinner table and the wines he loved and shared with unceasing generosity.
We will remember Alan for these many passions but, most especially, his kindness and abiding sense of humor. He will be missed.
Alan was predeceased by his sisters Shirley Berger and Gloria Albert. He is survived by Judith (née Kline), his wife of 62 years; son, Richard; daughter, Elise (John) Tilelli; son, Dan (Leticia) and the three granddaughters he adored, Emma and Lacey Bartholomay and Gabrielle Sogg.
Instead of flowers, please make donations to the SF SPCA.