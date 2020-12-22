Jean Sokol (nee Slessinger), 97, of Beachwood, passed away Dec. 15, 2020.
Jean was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Cleveland.
Beloved mother of Andrea Taylor and the late Paul Gallin; devoted grandmother of Zoey Taylor; dearest wife of the late Morton Sokol, Albert Reisenfeld and Emanuel Gallin (both deceased); and sister of Beverly Freeman and Bud Slessinger (both deceased).
Jean was a world traveler, distinguished by her beauty, artistic talent, wit and generosity. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
