Marvin J. Solganik died at age 90 on Feb. 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Solganik (nee Rosenberg). Loving father of Randy (Wendy) Solganik, Janet (James) Stonehill and Robert (Kathy) Solganik. Devoted grandfather of Samantha Katz, Sophia, Maya, Max, Andy, Ryan and Charlie Solganik. Dear brother of Vivian Solganik and brother-in-law, Lois Solganik.
He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Leonard Solganik.
Born to Harry and Dora Solganik, Marvin grew up in Cleveland. After graduating early from John Adams High School, while working nights at his family’s Shaker Cafe on Kinsman, he entered Western Reserve College, where he played freshman football before switching to soccer, and became the school’s first All-American athlete in 1951. He graduated with a degree in business.
Shortly after beginning his career in commercial real estate, he joined Revco Discount Drug Stores in its infancy and was integral to its explosive growth through his 30+ years as a real estate executive with the company. He served as its senior vice president of real estate and as a member of the board of directors.
He was an avid runner and tennis player and also enjoyed playing bridge with his wife. He participated in more than 30 Revco/Cleveland 10K races since the inception of the event, and made the local news at the age of 80, where approximately 4 miles into the race, he realized he had accidentally joined the half marathon instead - so he completed it.
Marv’s real passion was his wife, Judy, and his family. He was a dedicated philanthropist and served on a variety of committees and boards over the years including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Bellefaire JCB and the Cleveland Institute of Music. He was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, and an adjunct professor at Ohio Northern University.
Private family services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with a private burial at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
To view the service at 1:30 Feb. 11, please visit bkbmc.com, select obituaries, and scroll down to (Marvin Solganik obituary) click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join.
In memory of Marvin, contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Institute of Music, The Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Menorah Park or charity of choice.