Solomon, Freddy

Freddy Solomon, U.S. Army veteran, passed away Aug. 16, 2023 at the age of 96. He was a resident of Menorah Park.
Loving husband of 68 years to the late Eva Solomon. He is survived by his children, Jean (Charles) Solomon-Swanson, and Lanny (Kathy) Solomon; grandchildren, Joshua and Daniel Solomon, and Anna and Cody Swanson; and great grandfather of Margo and Maya Solomon. Dear brother of Phyllis Posner and the late Leonard Solomon and Shirley Coplan.
A special thank you to his kind and loving caregivers, Diana Roldan and more recently, Kim Spade. The family also wishes to express appreciation to the hospice care team and the staff at R.H. Myers and Menorah Park.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park.
Arrangement under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.