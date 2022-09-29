Gary Alan Solomon, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Bonovitz), passed away on Sept. 27, 2022.
Loving father of Marc (Elizabeth) Solomon and Lisa (Jeffrey) Kendall. Cherished grandfather of Sadie and Isaac Solomon and Seth and Hannah Kendall. Devoted brother of the late Lanny (Nancy) Solomon. Uncle to niece and nephews. Wonderful friend to many.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Family will receive friends after the service from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 at the residence, 26300 Village Lane, #408, in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to Temple Emanu El.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.