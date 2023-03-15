Sally Solomon (nee Halpert), beloved wife of the late Eli, passed away March 13, 2023.
Loving mother of Phillip H. (Connie) Solomon and Hallie A. (Steve) Brenis. Devoted grandmother of Justin Brenis (Teresa Cambria), Lauren Brenis, Christine Amato and Karen Bourges. Great-grandmother of Jensen, Helena, Elias, Ivy, Gabriella, Frank, Isabella, Gabriel, Eva and Julian. Dear sister of Bernice Gandal and the late Paul, Max, Jack, Rose and Nathan Halpert.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. March 17 at 56 Kitchen, 1433 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. March 17 on bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Sally Solomon and click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.