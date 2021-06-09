Sheldon Solomon, 84, formerly of Cleveland Heights, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021, at his home in Rockville, Md., with his devoted family by his side.
He leaves behind his adoring wife of nearly 63 years, Sherry; his son, Jeffrey (Rachael) and grandchildren, Julianna and Adam; his daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Solomon and grandchildren, Rachel Solomon and Anna (John) Schiller; and sister, Gloria Gelb. He was a caring uncle to Stuart, Eliot and Lorie Gelb, and to Becky and Sam White. He was preceded in death by his son of blessed memory, Steven.
Shel was always full of life, and people enjoyed being around him and listening to his captivating stories. He was kind and appreciative to all of his caregivers. He earned numerous awards during his many years in food service, fulfilling orders for top Cleveland restaurants, where proprietors appreciated his jovial personality. He was a member of Park Synagogue for nearly 60 years. Shel enjoyed listening to music and loved to attend concerts performed by everyone from Tony Bennett to Maynard Ferguson to his own grandchildren, all of whom share their grandfather’s affinity for Frank Sinatra, jazz and Motown.
Shel will be remembered for his generosity and his devotion to his family. He was a mensch to all who knew him, and will be missed by many.
Graveside services took place on May 28 at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, Md.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hungry for Music (hungryformusic.org) or a charity of your choice.