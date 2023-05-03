Ruth Rose Berez Solwitz died April 29, 2023, at her apartment in Beachwood at age 100. Ruth was blessed to have the loving care of Leah Love for the final four years of her life - with the assistance of Carrie Taylor and Elanda.
Throughout her long life, Ruth was fortunate to possess a loving and generous heart and what seemed to be boundless energy. Born in Pittsburgh, she had started at Pitt the summer she met Myron Solwitz. He was good-looking, sensitive and he seemed responsible. He had a sense of humor and a degree in optometry. World War II was raging in Europe and Pearl Harbor had not yet been attacked. They remained married until his death in 2019 at 101 years of age. She died on what would have been his 105th birthday.
In a different era, Ruth Berez might have graduated from college, started a business and maybe even run for Congress. In 1941, she married a soon-to-be-soldier, who would set up an optometry practice in Cleveland after the war. She had two daughters and a son. She sewed, baked and cooked with a mind towards experimentation. She hosted gatherings – large and small – for her friends and extended family. She didn’t order in or call a caterer. She cooked…and she loved to cook.
Ruth also painted (by number), sang (in the car), tap danced in a talent show in her eighth decade. Incidentally, she had taken dance classes from Gene Kelly back in Pittsburgh. She loved games of all kinds and was good at them. This included golf, tennis, canasta and mahjong. This disarming, sweet-natured player would often find a way to come from behind and win. She was a Life Master of Duplicate Bridge, which she played with delicious ferocity.
Ruth’s primary concern, however, was for her family, their three children and then her grandchildren – all of whom she loved, enjoyed, and never judged. Her grandchildren would visit after school – not just for the food – but for fun and solace. Her door and heart were open to all.
She is survived by her children Sharon Solwitz (Barry Silesky) of Chicago; Marcia (Burt) Katz of North Carolina and Richard Solwitz (Kim Brustoski) of Gates Mills. She was grandmother to Andy Katz (Emily Shapiro) of Israel, Jamie (Ryan) Bartell of Las Vegas, and Benjamin (Cola) Solwitz of Brooklyn, Seth Silesky (Melissa) of Austin, Iris Brustoski, and Jesse Silesky (deceased). She was great-grandmother to Maya, Avital, Eitan and Yehosua Katz, Kaitlyn and Justin Bartell, and Tamsen Solwitz.
Graveside services were held May 1 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Corner of Chagrin and Richmond).
She will be greatly missed.
