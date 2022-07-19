Sheila Somberg, beloved mother of Kathi (Jon) Resnick. Cherished grandmother of 10. Loving sister of Judith (Dr. Saul) Borash and James (Susan) Somberg.
Services were held July 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 through July 21, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Resnick, 4473 Baintree Road in University Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.