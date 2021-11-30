Ilene Somers (nee McKenzie), age 89, of Shaker Heights, passed away on Nov. 28, 2021.
Ilene was the beloved wife of the late Maxwell Walter Somers; devoted mother of Eric (Stirling) Somers of Mill Valley, Calif., and Bruce (Karen) Somers of Woodland Hills, Calif.; loving grandmother of Zachary and Skylar.
Ilene was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Pittsburgh to Jack and Alice McKenzie. Her brother, Bob McKenzie, predeceased her and Ilene is survived by her brother, Jay McKenzie.
Ilene was a consummate wife, mother and friend. Ilene was all about people and connections, and yet she had a real independent streak. She loved to read and kept in touch with distant friends by writing long letters. A great sense of humor combined with an innate ability to listen made her a wonderful conversationalist. And no mention of Ilene would be complete without a reference to Chautauqua. Ilene loved the Chautauqua Institution. Daily lectures followed by lively discussions and a nap on the dock made for a perfect day for Ilene Somers.
Memorial services for Ilene will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Please ensure you are vaccinated if you would like to pay your respects.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Somers family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy (chautauquawatershed.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.