Mary Ann Sommers, 85, of Beachwood, was born Oct. 30, 1937, and passed away on Jan. 31, 2023.
Beloved wife of Sidney Sommers (deceased); devoted mother of Susan Sommers of Reno, Nevada, Tammy (John, deceased) Godfrey of Beachwood and the late Debra (Richard) Tonks of Andover Mass.; loving grandmother of Max Tonks, Kaylie Godfrey and Cameron Godfrey; dear sister of Sonny (Bobbye) Schatz of Munster, Ind.; cherished aunt of Randi (Lou) Stricker, Stacy (Bob) Muller and Jamie (Jeremy) Friedberg (all of Gary, Ind.).
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Mount Sinai Cemetery, 6576 White Road in Mayfield Village.
Contributions in memory of Mary Ann are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Sommers family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.