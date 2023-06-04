Larry Neal Soppel was born on June 9, 1938, in Columbus to Helen and Louis Soppel. He died on June 2, 2023, one week short of his 85th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Harold and his wife, Agnes, and nephew, Craig.
Devoted husband to Judithe; loving father to Amy Renshaw of Greensboro, N.C., and Jeffrey Soppel (Kim) of Twinsburg. Adoring grandfather of Gabrielle Renshaw, and Jeremy and Jordan Soppel. He also leaves behind two nieces, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.
He was a graduate of The Ohio State University where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and was a loyal Buckeye through and through. He will be remembered as a kind, considerate and humble man who took enormous pride in his children’s and grandchildren’s achievements.
Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends at the residence following the service until 7 p.m. June 5 and from 4 to 7 p.m. June 6.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, P.O. Box 676226, Dallas, TX 75267-6226.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.