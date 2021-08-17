Lila Sorkin (nee Zahler), dearly beloved wife of Jerry; devoted mother of Jeff (Ludmilla), Eric, and Marcy Sorkin; cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Kate, Casey and Cal; dear sister of Rona Tucker; and loving aunt of Barbara, Ron, Debby, Karen and Lisa.
Lila enjoyed a wonderful life growing up in Cleveland Heights. As a senior at Cleveland Heights High School, Lila met the love of her life, Jerry. On June 27, they celebrated 67 years together. Lila found her husband as well as lifelong friends at Heights High.
Lila valued family above all else. As a strong matriarch, Lila set high yet achievable goals for her children, providing guidance while exposing them to diverse opportunities. Her children’s achievements and happiness reflected her innate talents and love. As Nana, you would find her on the floor building Lincoln log homes, coloring pictures, stringing beads or playing a variety of board games with her grandchildren. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for them, including splashing in the swimming pool and risking getting her hair wet.
Lila was a voracious reader. Her love of reading served her well as an employee in the legal department at Bobby Brooks. She also served as a Cuyahoga County election official for decades, ensuring the integrity of our voting rights.
Lila’s legacy includes The Ceci Chan and Lila Sorkin Memory Studio at USC Shoah Foundation, which preserves the first-hand accounts of genocide survivors for research and educational purposes worldwide. Lila is honored in the memory room of the USC Shoah Foundation. This room enables Holocaust and other genocide survivors to record their memories.
Lila will be laid to rest Aug. 18.
In addition to shiva times on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, the family will also be receiving guests from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
Contributions are suggested to U.H. Elder Care or Temple Israel Ner Tamid.