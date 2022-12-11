Robert Sosnoswsky (known by most as Bob Snow), of Beachwood, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 92.
He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Raleigh (nee Rodoff); loving father of Lisa (Kevin) Patai, Michael (Sami) Sosnoswsky and Michele (Eric) Fried. Robert was the loving grandfather of Sheridan, Brandon, Dylan, Travis, Noah and Olivia. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Tillie and Louis Sosnoswsky; his sister, Esther Perlman; and his brother, William Sosnowsky.
Robert was born in Cleveland on Aug. 17, 1930. He was the youngest of three siblings. After losing his father at the age of 13, Robert began working alongside of his mother and brother at American Poultry, a small retail live kosher poultry business that was started by his father. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1949, he worked full-time and continued to grow this small store-front business.
American Poultry was originally located at 105th Street but as the business grew, his father built a new facility in 1941 and relocated to 65th and Broadway. In 1967, American Poultry merged with Wonnel Poultry and became A & W Foods. Robert and his partners built a multi-million dollar facility on Crayton Avenue and eventually became one of the largest privately owned meat distributors in the country at that time.
In 1993, at the age of 63, Robert and his business partners sold the company. He continued to work there full-time until he reluctantly retired at the age of 87 years old. Robert’s work was one of his many passions and a source of great pride and joy. Despite being a self-described workaholic, he managed to find the time to have fun. In his younger years, he even qualified for his pilot’s license due to his passion for flying. Robert loved to dance and spent most of his weekends with his wife, Raleigh, dancing the night away at supper clubs. He loved to brag about being an Arthur Murray dance instructor. Later in life, he spent a lot of time watching ballroom dancing on the television.
Robert had a life-long love of boating and chances are, if he wasn’t at work, he was at Lakeside Yacht Club socializing or on the boat. His boat was also a gathering place for his children and grandchildren and where so many great memories were made. Robert and his wife also owned two horses and spent a lot of time together riding and enjoying the outdoors. Robert took very few vacations but made it a point to get away with his wife for two weeks out of the year. For decades they vacationed in Acapulco and eventually bought a place in Cabo San Lucas where they found a little slice of paradise.
Robert would not have achieved the success that he did without the support from his kind and loving wife, Raleigh. She was his rock, the glue that bound the family together and the quiet but ever present force behind this larger than life man. Robert and Raleigh married in 1960 and built their home in Beachwood where he remained until his death. Raleigh and her family are eternally grateful to Jessica, Brenda and Karen for their kindness, dedication and compassionate caregiving that they provided.
Robert will be remembered for his love of life, his wicked sense of humor, his work ethic and time spent with friends and family. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view the service, navigate to bit.ly/3uHGInW.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery. Family only visitation requested.
Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at bkbmc.com.
