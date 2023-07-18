Dennis M. Spector, beloved husband of Raycine (nee Reece), passed away July 17, 2023.
Loving father of Deborah (Scott) Picker and Harlan (Kaye) Spector. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie (Brandon) Carroll, Jeremy Greene, Joshua (Christina) Greene, Erin Greene, Kia (Greg) Voorhees, Koby Picker (Lisa Tan, fiancee), Lauren Spector and Daniel Spector. Great-grandfather of Hailey, Ethan, Noah, Jackson and Ryder. Dear brother of Elaine Spector and Donn (Eileen) Spector.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. July 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 7 p.m. July 19, and from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. July 20, and from 1 to 4 p.m. July 21 at the residence of Deborah and Scott Picker, 33055 Shadowbrook Lane in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to Fare-Cle Community Fund (fare-cle.org) or Anshe Chesed-Fairmount Temple.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at 2 p.m. July 19 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Dennis Spector and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.