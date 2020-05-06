Gary M. Spector, 84 of Mayfield Heights, passed away April 25, 2020. Though he spent years living in both Columbus and Delray Beach, Fla., Cleveland was home and where he spent most of his life.
Born Dec. 21, 1935, to Lillian and Philip Spector in Cleveland, Gary graduated from Glenville High School and later received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from The Ohio State University. Gary was an attorney who specialized in worker’s compensation, and was known for his devotion to helping his clients. He loved golf, tennis, and Cleveland sports, but his favorite way to spend time was tending to his beautiful gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Arlene Spector; children, Steve Spector of Mentor, Laura (Jody) Katzner of Solon and Sheryl (Robert) Eberhardt of California; grandchildren, Jami (Dwayne Amey) Harrill, Danielle (Randy) Labbato, Katie Spector, Jonathan Katzner, Dara Katzner, Jackie (Josh) Hinojosa, Joshua Eyre and Alyssa Eberhardt; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Earl (Sharon) Spector of Charlotte, N.C., and Robert Spector of Cleveland. He was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Philip Spector and daughter, Jan (Dennis) Harrill.
Funeral services were held April 28.
Contributions in loving memory of Gary can be made to the Montefiore Foundation (1 David N Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122) or the Alzheimer’s Association / Cleveland Chapter (23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122).