Marvin R. Spector, 91, of Chagrin Falls, passed away Aug. 19, 2020.
Born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Newark, N.J., to Edward and Florence (nee Sturm) Spector, Marvin graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark, and graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He was self-employed, and owned Robert Spector Studios in West Caldwell, N.J. Marvin was a commercial artist and illustrator. He loved sailing, golf, and writing and illustrating children’s books for his grandchildren. Marvin also volunteered at hospitals and nursing homes painting portraits.
He moved to the Cleveland area in 2013.
Marvin is survived by his children, Karen A. (Chris) Rosenthal of Novelty and David Spector of Raleigh, N.C.; and grandchildren, Max, Jacob and Zachary Rosenthal. He is also survived by his friend, Marcia Saul. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Selma Spector (nee Wilkotz); parents, Edward and Florence; and sister, Carol Grossman (nee Spector).
Marvin was buried in Florida.