Henrik Sperling, Holocausts survivor and veteran of Korean War as a Command Sgt. Maj., passed away on Sept. 8, 2023, at age 95.
Henrik is the beloved husband of the late Mary Sperling (nee Broner); devoted father of Andrew (Nina) Sperling and Sheila (Marc deceased) Slomovitz; loving and adored grandfather of Justin, Danielle, Zachary and Kylee Sperling, Tyler, Eric and Landon (Sydney) Slomovitz; cherished companion of Anna Pearl.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Friends who are unable to attend, may view it by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Henrik Sperling, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park at 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends immediately following interment until 8 p.m., again from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Slomovitz residence at 3048 Old Brainard Road in Pepper Pike.
Contributions are suggested to a charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.