Florence Fruma Tzipora Nadel Spero passed away at almost 96 years old on April 1, 2023 after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Marie Nadel, and her late husband, Gerald Spero, of Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland, Florence was a devotee of the Cleveland kehilla and a cheerleader for Zionism and Israel. She was a patriotic American, and swelled with pride over the wholesome accomplishments of the Jewish people everywhere and the rebirth of the State of Israel. She was a deeply religious woman and devoted her life to her family and home, the Jewish people and Yiddishkeit. She worked hard for the Young Israel, the Hebrew Academy, the Telzer Yeshivah, the Jewish National Fund, the Shomer Shabbos shul and the Hillel at Case-Western.
She is survived by her children, Aryeh and Beth Spero, Shmuel Spero, and Sarah and Shmuel Mordecai Fordonski, and her many grandchildren: Benjamin and Jenna Spero, Alexander Spero, and Samuel Spero, Naomi and Eli Devor, Dovi and Pnina Spero, Yitzi, Mordechai Meyer and Yisroel Zev Spero, Chaya Gittel and Jonathan Polirer, Tzvi Shlomo and Bashi Fordonski, Avrohom Dov and Elisheva Fordonski, Yosef Baruch and Chavi Fordonski, and Akiva Shalom and Miriam Fordonski; and her great-grandchildren: Avigayil, Eliana, Yonina, Kayla, Chan and Shevy, and Ariella.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. April 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park. Shiva to be announced. To view a live stream, visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4MDQ2ODg3OTI0NDE0NiZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==
