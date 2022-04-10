Gail Carole Spero (nee Solomon), beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Marla Gold (Mel Palmer), Mindy (Ken) Silverstein and Kathy Spero (Jon Siegel, fiance). Devoted grandmother of Kelly Bober, Jackie (Matt) Graves, Samantha (Ronnie) Fox and Dara Biarsky. Great grandmother of Dominic Bober, Austin Graves, Olivia Graves and the late Layla Bober. Dear sister of the late Richard (Jean) Solomon.
Private family graveside services will be held April 12 at the Mayfield Mausoleum. Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Maltz Hospice House or Helen's Place at Stone Gardens.
Family and friends who wish to view the service, may do so beginning April 13 by going to YouTube (under search enter Gail Spero Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.