Scott L. Spero. Beloved father of Matthew (“Matty”). Cherished son of Karen Cahill (nee Winsberg) (Tom Haverdill) and William "Billy” Spero (Pamela Turner). Dear brother of Michael (Julie) Spero and uncle of Sofia and Jake. Stepson of Tom Powers. Loyal, lifelong friend of Dean, Liz, Gene and Ole Miles Salem.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Scott Spero Memorial Fund, which will be donated to Scott’s most revered charitable causes (to be announced). Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on live stream at 11 a.m. July 17 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Scott Spero, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Scott loved to say and all those who met him agreed, “everybody loves Scootie”.
Loyal family member, friend, and savior of lost souls, especially if it meant being a hero to a damsel in distress…regardless of whether his chivalry was deserved. While the damsels were many, the marriages were nil. A true sign of his intelligence and self-awareness. An unwitting teacher who was also sometimes ubiquitously the student at the same time. Scootie was an arbiter of truth (even if it was his own) with the forever inclination to argue the obtuse angle. He loved civil discourse and relished the opportunity to share views even if those views didn’t match his own. A fighter for truth and justice for all to the end. The old saying “The people make the party” was never more true than in Scott’s case. He never attended a gathering he didn’t improve with his special brand of dry wit or his ability to stir the spicy chili.
Scootie loved a hot tub as much as any man even if the water sometimes scorched a little. Lover of fine food and drink shared with close friends and family, made all the sweeter when shared with smiles and laughs. His endless pursuit of a good time and examination of altered perspectives drove his love of the arts, especially music, literature, and photography. His photographic eye tended to the oblique and sublime at any moment, day or night. Scootie loved all music, but live performances were his happiest place. With a smile spread across his face, he always had a lyrical quote to share: “Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul” – a little love from his favorite band.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.