Spero, William

William H. Spero, loving father of Michael (Julie) Spero and the late Scott Spero. Devoted grandfather of Sofia, Jake and Matthew. Dear brother of Linda (Gil) Kessler. Cherished companion to Pamela Turner and former husband of Karen Cahill. Adored uncle and best friend to many.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence 11226 Fredrick Lane in Twinsburg until 5 p.m. Oct. 16 following services.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Oct. 17 by going to YouTube, under search enter William Spero Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.