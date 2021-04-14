William H. Spero, 92. Born in Cleveland to the late Fred and Ida (nee Chizek) Spero.
He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He served in the Korean War. Mr. Spero was the owner of Dad and Son Menswear at E. 105th Street and Euclid Avenue, and Parma Town Mall. He was the owner/partner of Lion and the Lamb Restaurant at Lander Circle in Pepper Pike.
William was a devoted husband of 66 years to Gail (nee Solomon). Loving father of Marla Spero Gold of Palm Coast, Fla., Mindy Spero (Ken) Silverstein of Shaker Heights and Kathy Spero Biarsky of Chagrin Falls. Beloved grandfather of Kelly Bober of Framingham, Mass., Jaclyn Graves of Glenville, Pa., Samantha Biarsky of Gainesville, Fla., and Dara Biarsky of Dallas. Great-grandfather of Dominic Bober, Layla Bober (deceased) of Framingham, and Austin and Olivia Graves of Glenville. Dear brother of Bette Spero of Beachwood.
William and Gail were members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. He was a member of the ZBT Fraternity. He had many interests. He was a big fan of Ohio State Football and was a season ticket holder of the Cleveland Browns and a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Indians. He loved old movies of the golden Hollywood age.
Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. April 15 at the Mayfield Mausoleum. Friends are invited to view the service beginning April 16 on YouTube (enter William Spero Funeral Service).
No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to Maltz Hospice, 1 David Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.