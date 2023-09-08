Violet Spevack (nee Goldhammer), former beloved reporter for the Cleveland Jewish News, died at 107 years young on Sept. 7, 2023, in Beachwood surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Denver to Bertha and Able Goldhammer.
For almost her entire life, Violet pursued her love of writing from the time she wrote about her brother at Camp Wise at age 10 to her “Raised Eyebrows” as co-editor of the Glenville High School “Torch”. She created “Green’s Pastures” named after Rabbi Alan S. Green at Temple Emanu El where she taught religious school and wrote pulpit plays.
In 1965, she found her niche as she became the legendary columnist of “Cavalcade” for the Cleveland Jewish News.
In her weekly column for over 50 years, Violet chronicled the events of the entire Jewish community from reporting on the prominent “machers” to the people she met on an airplane. She interviewed Pavarotti, Eddy Fisher, Bella Abzug, Richards Dreyfus, Madelyn Albrecht and countless other entertainers, world class dignitaries and religious leaders. She was a well-known media personality and a sought out speaker, retiring at age 98 in 2014. During her career, she was honored by the Cleveland Press Club, Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame, The Glenville Hall of Fame, Israel Bonds, Jewish National Fund and Hadassah.
In spite of her busy schedule, she always had time for friends and family. She wrote plays for everyone. Every family event had its own original play where she was the director with a performance by “the Mighty SPEVACK Family Players.”
Violet was married to her beloved, David Spevack, until his death in 2013 at the age of 101.
She is survived by her sister Gertrude Winer; her children, Bonnie (Michael) Chisling, Dina Spevack and Jeffrey Spevack (Beverly Collier); grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Chisling, Brian (Pamela) Chisling, Anne Spevack (Christoph Neyer) and Sam Spevack; and great-grandchildren, Danielle, Melanie, Samantha, Max, Kayla and Arlo.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice team at Menorah Park and Maltz Hospice, and her extraordinary caregiver, Allison Howard.
Private family services will be held Sept. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Friends may view a livestream of the service at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Violet Spevack and click on join livestream.
Family will receive friends from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Village Club House (The Village) 26000 Village Lane in Beachwood, and from 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the residence of Michael and Bonnie Chisling, 4 Colby Court in Beachwood.
Contributions would be greatly appreciated to Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation or charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.