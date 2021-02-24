Jeffrey David Spiegler, 60, beloved husband of Angelica; son of the late Alexander and Rose Spiegler; brother of Jacob (Diane) Spiegler, Donna Spiegler (Phil Kalina), Doris (Robert) Greggo and David Spiegler (deceased). Dearly loved uncle of Sarah, Laura and Jonathan Spiegler; Leah and Kate Greggo; and a beloved cousin who will be greatly missed.
Jeff graduated from Shaker Heights High School, and from Case Western Reserve University with a degree in computer engineering. He worked at NASA for many years before starting his own company, TG Embedded Systems. The company specialized in software development that established and maintained internet service in Thailand.
Jeff was a sweet, gentle soul. He was a kind and generous friend and colleague to many.
Graveside services were held Feb. 7 at Zion Memorial Park (available on the Berkowitz-Kumin channel on YouTube).
Please consider a donation in Jeff’s memory to the World Jewish Congress at worldjewishcongress.org.