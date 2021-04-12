Herbert J. Spilka, age 86, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., passed away on April 10, 2021. Herbert was born Jan. 5, 1935.
Beloved husband of the late Margo (nee Cohen); loving father, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather, dear son of the late Jack and Anna (nee Borkat) Spilka.
Proudly served in the U.S. Army and has been a member of the IBEW Local 39 for approximately 60 years.
Funeral services for Herbert will be held at 11 a.m. April 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at 11 a.m. April 14, navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1618260249110256.
Burial following the funeral service will held at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will be gathering at the residence of Stuart Jones, 6325 Kenarden Drive in Highland Heights, directly following burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to made to Project Purple for the cure of Pancreatic Cancer (projectpurple.org).
