Michael Spokane, 63, of Miami, passed away Dec. 25, 2021.
Born April 26, 1958, in Cleveland to Marge and Herb Spokane, Michael graduated from Beachwood High School. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University in San Francisco. After moving to Miami, Michael taught at Toras Emes Academy, one of the first Jewish schools to open its doors in South Florida. Later he became the director of the Holocaust survivor program at Jewish Community Services of South Florida and a successful leadership development consultant at Physicians Development Program.
Michael was an animal lover and had a special bond with his two dogs. He also loved to travel and visited several destinations both in the states and abroad. Michael made time to exercise and regularly attended Pilates classes. He had an amazing zest for life and the unique ability to connect with people of all ages. Michael personified positivity and always saw the good in everyone. He loved attending family gatherings and embraced his many friends as if they were family.
Michael is survived by his spouse and partner of 23 years Kevin Andrews; father, Herb Spokane of Punta Gorda, Fla.; siblings, Fred (Paula) Spokane of Cleveland, Julie Spokane Riani of Wellington, Fla., Robbie (Linda) Spokane of Dayton, Tory (Aaron) England of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tayler (Matt) Reed of Ft. Myers. A beloved uncle, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Marge Spokane.
A memorial service was held Jan. 9 for friends and family in Miami.
Contributions in loving memory of Michael Spokane can be made to the American Heart Association, Jackson Health Foundation (Miami) or Point Foundation - Supporting LGBTQ students. Please have acknowledgments emailed to Kevin Andrews at kandrews3830@gmail.com.