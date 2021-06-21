Sidney Nathan Stafman, beloved husband of Esther (nee Strom). Loving father of Stuart (Mary Ann Japour) Stafman, David (Ellen) Stafman, Mitchell (Anne) Stafman, Joanne Stafman and Michael (Kim Levy) Stafman. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Stafman Laura (Matt) Kreinbihl, Andy Stafman, Jeff (Mallori) Stafman, Brian Stafman and Jeremy (Taylor Schwartzberg) Stafman. Great-grandfather of Emma Kreinbihl and Addison Stafman. Devoted brother of the late Lillian Howard.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. June 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family will receive friends following services until 7 p.m. June 23 at the Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.