Ronald Stahl, 85, of Cleveland, died Oct. 15, 2020.
Born in Cleveland to Anne and Irving Stahl on June 9, 1935, Ronald graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended court reporting school to obtain his court reporting license. He worked as a court reporter for 48 years at Talka and Associates.
Ronald loved dancing to Latin jazz, and eating ice cream and sweets. He was a fan of all sorts of sports, but especially loved golf and was a phenomenal softball player. Ronald had a unique and vibrant personality. He had a love of life and it was contagious to everyone he met. He was one of the best court reporters in the city. He was very well liked and was a big part of the Latin music scene as he was always dancing.
Ronald touched the lives of many people in his 85 years and his memory will live on forever.
Ronald is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Marly Edelsberg Stahl; children, Renee Stahl Dektor of Montecito, Calif., and Steve Stahl of Cleveland; grandchildren, Isadora Dektor and Amelia Dektor; and sister, Joyce Soker. He was predeceased by his parents, Anne and Irving; and brother, Sheldon Stahl.
Services will be held Oct. 19 at Santa Barbara Cemetery in Santa Barbara, Calif. The family asks that donations be submitted to the Roberto Ocasio Foundation or Justo Saborit, a local jazz musician.