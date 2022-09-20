Brandon M. Starkoff, age 46, of Dublin, died Sept 6, at Kobacker House.
Survived by wife Amy, twins Anna “Nan” and Matthew “Matty”, parents Alan (Kathleen) Starkoff and Teri (Butch) Kabb; siblings Brooke (Melissa Menne) Starkoff, William Starkoff, Amy (Mike) Bloom, Brian (Jenny) Kabb, Lindsey (Mike) Lieberman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of University School in Hunting Valley, and Miami University where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
Brandon enjoyed a long and successful career as EVP and Managing Director of Starcom Worldwide, and later as the CEO and Managing Partner of Transparent Partners.
Brandon took great pride in mentoring and leading others in the digital media and marketing industries. He enjoyed being an early adopter of new technologies. He was proud to serve as the vice chair and board member of the American Brain Tumor Association.
He was an avid triathlete and fundraiser. As the founder of Cater to the Cure, an annual fundraiser for the ABTA, Brandon raised close to $150,000 for brain tumor research. He loved his work and coaching his kids in sports. His greatest joy in life was being a dad.
A memorial service was held Sept. 11.
Contributions may be made to American Brain Tumor Association, at www.abta.org, or Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214, in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at schoedinger.com. As Brandon would say, “Onward!”